Galleria-area ramp closures postponed again to next weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After already having been postponed once due to heavy rain Thursday night, the closure of the Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound has been postponed yet again.Crews had scheduled the closure for this weekend but according to Houston TranStar, the mainlanes closures will be pushed back to next weekend.Though drivers said they felt a sense of relief after the first rescheduling, they aren't ready for what next weekend will bring.All of this is part of a $259 million project to take down two existing ramps and reconstruct new ones that will enhance safety and improve mobility, according to TxDOT. Here's what crews have planned.On Friday, June 4, crews will close the Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound starting at 9 p.m.TxDOT says this entire ramp will be closed in mid-summer for approximately six months to make room for the construction of the new ramp. The new connector is expected to be completed early next year.On Monday, June 7, at 9 p.m. crews will close the I-69 southbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound.The ramp will be closed for about two months to make room for the construction of the new one. The new ramp is slated for completion in fall of this year.These ramps will both be closed at the same time, at least for a short time. The new ramps will be rebuilt in the exact same spot as the old ones, so crews simply can't keep the old ramps open during construction.TxDOT says the contractor has incentives on this work so they stand to receive additional funds for early and on-time completion.In the past several months, we've seen the opening of two new ramps: I-610 West Loop southbound to US-59 northbound and the ramp at I-610 West Loop northbound to US-59 southbound and Chimney Rock. Still, this is a lengthy project.Construction began at the interchange in September 2017 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.