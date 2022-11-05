Main lanes closed on US 290 at SH-99 Grand Parkway after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler and RV

Heads up, drivers! Expect delays Saturday morning after a crash caused all the eastbound main lanes to close on U.S. 290 at Grand Parkway.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers can expect delays along U.S. 290 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and RV caused all the eastbound main lanes to close.

Houston TranStar verified the accident Saturday at 7:26 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 290 near SH-99 Grand Parkway.

Katy Hockley Road or FM 2920 to Mueschke can be taken as alternate routes.

An 18-wheeler clipped an RV from behind and caught on fire, according to the RV driver.

Two people and their two dogs were inside the RV, on their way to the Lone Star Rally in Galveston.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Updates can be found in this article.

