1 hospitalized after 18-wheeler lands in hole at construction site in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person has been hospitalized after an 18-wheeler fell into a hole at a construction site in west Houston, police said.A view from SkyEye shows the big rig fell nose-first into the hole that's just south of the Katy Freeway along Eldridge.Details on how the 18-wheeler ended up in the hole are unclear, but it appears one lane has been shut down.