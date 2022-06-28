1 hospitalized after 18-wheeler lands in hole at construction site in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person has been hospitalized after an 18-wheeler fell into a hole at a construction site in west Houston, police said.
A view from SkyEye shows the big rig fell nose-first into the hole that's just south of the Katy Freeway along Eldridge.
Details on how the 18-wheeler ended up in the hole are unclear, but it appears one lane has been shut down.
