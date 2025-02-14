ABC13 is your home for the 2025 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration of Western heritage and community pride took over downtown Houston Saturday morning as the city gathered for its annual Rodeo Parade.

Watch LIVE on ABC13 | SATURDAY, MARCH 1 at 10 A.M.

Decorative floats, marching bands, wagons, trail riders and horses all stepped off for the parade on Walker St. at 10 a.m.

The Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade is a tradition dating back to 1938, officially launching rodeo season in the nation's fourth largest city. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.

ABC13 began televising the Rodeo Parade in 1959, using three cameras to broadcast the sights and sounds of the celebration to viewers across southeast Texas.

WATCH: ABC13's first Rodeo Parade Broadcast

In this news clip from 2014, ABC13 marked the Downtown Rodeo Parade's 55th year by looking back at the first televised Rodeo Parade in 1959.

We've been broadcasting and livestreaming the parade every year since, solidifying the long-term relationship between ABC13 and RodeoHouston.

WATCH: Scenes from the 1966 Rodeo Parade in Houston

1966 Rodeo Parade

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade on ABC13 is sponsored by La Michoacana Meat Market.