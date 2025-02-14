ABC13 is your home for the 2025 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A celebration of Western heritage and community pride took over downtown Houston Saturday morning as the city gathered for its annual Rodeo Parade.
Decorative floats, marching bands, wagons, trail riders and horses all stepped off for the parade on Walker St. at 10 a.m.
The Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade is a tradition dating back to 1938, officially launching rodeo season in the nation's fourth largest city. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is the largest livestock exhibition and rodeo in the world.
ABC13 began televising the Rodeo Parade in 1959, using three cameras to broadcast the sights and sounds of the celebration to viewers across southeast Texas.
We've been broadcasting and livestreaming the parade every year since, solidifying the long-term relationship between ABC13 and RodeoHouston.
