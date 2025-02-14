2025 Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade lights up Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston's biggest and brightest parade lit up the night at the 2025 Mardi Gras celebration.

ABC13 broadcast live from the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade on Saturday, March 1.

One of Galveston's oldest krewe parades, this colorful spectacle featured a fleet of magnificent floats, marching bands and special guests from across Texas and the U.S.

The parade began on Seawall Blvd., between 28th and 29th Streets, turning down 25th St. and traveling north before entering the Entertainment District at 25th and Mechanic. The parade then continued down the Strand.

Incredible history of Mardi Gras Galveston

The Knights of Momus Mardi Gras Parade began in 1871, and continued until World War II.

Mardi Gras would not return to the Island until developer and philanthropist George Mitchell brought the party back in 1985. More than 200,000 revelers came that year and even more the next.

ABC13 was the first station to televise the parade. As the parade continued to grow, so did the coverage. We added a lot more cameras, lights and moved the production to the Strand area.

Music makes the Mardi Gras party

During the parade, music brings big energy to this party, and there's no shortage of talented musicians along the parade route. In true Mardi Gras tradition, more than 15 bands typically fill the streets with the traditional sounds of New Orleans.

Celebrating Mardi Gras Galveston in style

More than just a carnival, Mardi Gras is also a fashion spectacle. Revelers celebrate with funky and flashy outfits, matching the vibrant spirit of the festival. Get decked out in sequins and sparkle for the big event, the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade!

From sequins to fringe and all of the sparkles! At Mardi Gras, you can't go wrong with being extra.

