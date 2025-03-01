Qué Pasa Houston? Here are the events happening in the area this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the first original markets in town is happening this Saturday in the Historic Houston Heights area.

It's the First Saturday Arts Market over at 540 West 19th Street. It takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This Saturday, they are celebrating 21 years in the community.

The 10th Annual Saint Arnold Pup Crawl & Pet Expo is this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center. Proceeds benefit Houston's BARC and the Arboretum. There will be a raffle, a fun scavenger hunt with prizes plus puppies, and foster dogs available for adoption.

The sister event to the Houston's restaurant weeks is in full swing. Eat Drink HTX is the newly launched charity dining event. It's produced by the Cleverly Stone Foundation and it works the same as restaurant weeks. You get a specialty-priced meal by participating restaurants and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank.

