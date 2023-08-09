Houston Texans tight end and eight-year NFL veteran Eric Tomlinson says nothing is better than being able to play for his hometown team.

Klein HS product Eric Tomlinson says it's 'a dream come true' to play for Texans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, when tight end Eric Tomlinson suits up for the Texans in the team's preseason opener on ABC13, he'll be in familiar territory: a Texans game.

"It's a dream come true," Tomlinson, an eight-year NFL veteran, admitted to ABC13. "I grew up watching the Texans and was here when the franchise first started. There's nothing better than being able to play for the hometown team."

Tomlinson is a Klein High School alumnus who was a standout at the University of Texas at El Paso.

After going undrafted after college, Tomlinson has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens, in addition to the Texans - who signed him on July 24.

Tomlinson grew up in the Houston area but says he's not much better off than his out-of-town teammates during practice in the Bayou City heat and humidity.

"I don't think you ever get used to it," Tomlinson said of Houston's weather. "But it's definitely a little bit of an advantage."

The week of Tomlinson's '23 preseason opener coincides with the start of high school football practice for many teams in the Houston area.

Here's Eric's advice to local high school football players who hope to one day be where he is, the NFL:

"Just put your head down and work," Tomlinson shared. "The product is on the field, and there's nothing else you can do about it. Focus on putting the best product you can on the field, and the rest will fall into place. And have fun with it. It's a fun game. So go out there and have fun."

