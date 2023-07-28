Head coach DeMeco Ryans praises Texans secondary's 'ball-hawk mentality' during 2nd day of camp

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had lots of praise for his defensive secondary during day two of training camp.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- DeMeco Ryans wants his defense to run and hit.

Players smile when they think about how often they've heard that since Ryans took over as the Houston Texans head coach.

On Thursday, he saw more of what he's looking for, particularly from his secondary with some well-timed interceptions and team work.

SEE ALSO: Texans training camp opens as Houston announces extension for star

"What I saw was guys attacking the ball and playing with that ball-hawk mentality," Ryans said. "That's what I want from our secondary. That's how it should look today. That's how it should look every day. That's what our focus is: taking the ball away... multiple plays on the ball."

Eyewitness Sports also got to hear from tight end Dalton Schultz for the first time at training camp. The six-year veteran scored 13 touchdowns over the last two seasons in Dallas.

Schultz knew he found a new home as soon as he took a look at what the Texans had to offer.

"I have a lot of respect for the schemes that they brought over. I like the coaching staff, I like the nutrition staff, the strength staff," Schultz said, also raving about Houston's first-year coach. "Right away, he jumps out."

Day two standouts included cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Ryans recognizes the awesome potential the LSU product offers to the new-look defense.

"(He) came in and looked great," Ryans said of Stingley. "(He was in) great shape in the offseason, in the spring and out here in training camp. It's just great to see him just training himself... and competing with every rep that he gets."

Ryans knows Stingley has work to do.

"He's going to be a very important piece of what we do on defense," Ryans said.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Texans' Denzel Perryman on channeling 'Deadpool' in his helmet visor: 'It's maximum effort'

Stafford-native Jalen Pitre brings shiny smile to Texans training camp