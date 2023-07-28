Texans fans excited to see new-look team at 1st open practice

The Texans will be holding seven other open practices, and we've got details on what'll be provided and what you're allowed to bring.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans held their first open practice of training camp on Friday, and fans told us they were excited to see the team's new players and coaches.

The gates to the practice field at NRG Park opened at 8 a.m. but fans started lining up outside before the sun came up at 5 a.m.

It's been a dismal couple of seasons for the Texans, but fans are ready for a fresh start.

"It's going to be a completely different team. It's going to be a completely different outlook. We're going to go real far, I think," one fan said.

In total, the Texans will be holding eight open practices. For these events, guests will have to park in the green lot off Kirby and Murworth.

There are covered bleachers set up next to the practice field, but they're first come, first serve.

Water will be provided by the Texans, but you can bring one sealed water bottle. No large bags are allowed, though clear bags smaller than 12x12x6 are accepted.

