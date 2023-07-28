Denzel Perryman is one of the newest members of the Houston Texans, but he's already made an impression to ABC13's Adam Winkler, who caught him wearing things suited for the snow in the middle of July.

Texans' Denzel Perryman on channeling 'Deadpool' in his helmet visor: 'It's maximum effort'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On day two of Texans Training Camp, heat index values again reached triple digits in Houston. But the heat and humidity didn't deter new linebacker Denzel Perryman from sporting a beanie and ski mask when taking the field.

"I like to make myself uncomfortable," Perryman, who signed a free agent contract with the Texans this offseason, admitted to ABC13. "That way, come game day, wherever we play - if it's hot outside, I'm ready for that."

Perryman, who is from Miami, said he's used to heat and humidity, but it's still something to which he has to acclimate his body.

Aside from warm-weather gear, ABC13 cameras also caught a unique accessory to Perryman's helmet. He wears custom painted visors, which is something he's done for six years.

"A lot of them just display how I'm feeling," Perryman pointed out. "This one is Deadpool."

Deadpool, the Marvel character, is known for being a skilled marksman and master assassin. Does Perryman channel Deadpool while playing linebacker?

"I like to," Perryman said, smiling. "If you've ever watched 'Deadpool,' he's a clown, but when it's time to get down to business, it's about business. And it's maximum effort - and that's how I play."

Perryman is a Pro Bowl linebacker, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Chargers and Raiders.

