Texans head coach vows for changes after team fails to protect Stroud in loss to Packers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "Everything is on the table," the money quote from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was said a day after Houston's tough loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

Ryans was asked what steps the Texans need to take to protect C.J. Stroud after he was sacked four times by an aggressive Packers defense.

Don't expect a drastic overhaul going forward, but the Texans coaches know something isn't working when it comes to giving Stroud time to get the passing game on track.

Stroud threw for a career-low 86 yards in the loss. Texans wideout Tank Dell was held without a catch as he continues to struggle to recreate the big plays that defined his breakout rookie season. The issue was glaring, and Stroud faced pressure on nearly half of his pass attempts on Sunday. The Texans seemed lost when it came to picking up Green Bay's blitz package, and it cost the Texans the game.

Ryans was asked to list the reasons why the Texans passing attack sputtered so badly.

"Of course, protection. Also, the routes. We had some plays. We dropped a pass. We dropped a touchdown pass," Ryans said.

The last line was an apparent reference to Dell's drop as he lunged in the end zone after an interception gave the Texans offense the ball at the Green Bay 11-yard line. The Texans settled for a field goal that came back to haunt them in a two-point loss.

Ryans also faced questions about a series of conservative play calls in the closing minutes of the game.

Two runs from Joe Mixon and a pass route well short of the first down forced the Texans to settle for another field goal while leaving the Packers 1:44 on the clock, which was plenty of time to drive to set up the winning field goal as time expired.

"We didn't make the play. Didn't get it done. The goal is to complete the pass," Ryans said.

