Texans training camp 2023: Jalen Pitre talks playing close to home, John Metchie III, and 'grillz'

Stafford-native and second-year Houston Texans safety, Jalen Pitre, was the first player that ABC13's cameras captured at training camp. He spoke one-on-one with Adam Winkler.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Texans started training camp Wednesday morning, second-year defensive back Jalen Pitre was the first player ABC13's camera caught walking across the field.

"I woke up before the alarm this morning, ready to go," Pitre, a Stafford native, told ABC13 following the team's first workout.

Pitre being jazzed for day one of year two is among the topics the former Baylor standout covered during a one-on-one interview with ABC13's Adam Winkler.

They also discussed the buzz surrounding the Texans in Pitre's hometown of Houston, the return of his draft classmate John Metchie III, and his own grill.

Pitre was selected 37th overall by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games during his rookie season.

