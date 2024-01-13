Houston Texans host Cleveland Browns in return to NFL playoffs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time since the 2019 season, the Houston Texans will play a postseason game on Saturday when they host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Wild Card game at 3:30 p.m.

The only players still with the Texans who were also part of the team's last playoff game are left tackle Laremy Tunsil, long snapper Jon Weeks, and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The marquee members of the Texans, 10-and-7 this season and AFC South Division champs, are rookies-first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and rookie defensive lineman Will Anderson Junior.

Stroud and Ryans are the first rookie head coach and rookie quarterback combination to make the NFL playoffs since Andrew Luck and Chuck Pagano did it with the Colts in 2012.

The Texans, who won just three games last season, beat the Colts 23-19 last week to earn their playoff berth, and Jacksonville's loss to Tennessee Sunday made them AFC South champions.

If the Texans defeat the Browns, they'll advance to the AFC Divisional Playoffs next weekend. Because the NFL re-seeds in the playoffs, the Texans' opponent will not be known until all Wild Card games are completed. With a victory, the Texans would travel to Baltimore, Buffalo, Kansas City, or host Miami.