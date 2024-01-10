Texans' QB CJ Stroud named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the 2nd time

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

C.J. Stroud returned to practice, but it's still unclear if he'll play with the Texans against Tennessee as he's still in the concussion protocol.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston Texans prepare for Saturday's wild card game, quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up another honor from the NFL.

The video above is from a previous report on when Stroud was still in concussion protocol.

The Texans rookie was named American Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week, according to the NFL's announcement Wednesday.

Stroud is a second-time honoree, and his game-winning drive sent the club to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

READ MORE: Texans, Browns to meet at NRG Stadium on Saturday in Super Wild Card match-up

Texans fans celebrate in Houston after the team clinched a spot in the playoffs.

The team will face the Browns in the AFC Wild Card game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

It will be Stroud's first taste of the postseason.

According to the NFL, Stroud has completed 20-of-26 passes for 264 yards, two touchdown passes, and an AFC-best 134.1 passer rating.

He also ended the 2023 regular season by completing 319-of-499 pass attempts for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns.

RELATED: Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on team's mentality after making playoffs: 'It's back to work'