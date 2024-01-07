What's next for the Texans? Houston waits to find out who and where it plays next weekend

Texans fans celebrate in Houston after the team clinched a spot in the playoffs.

INDIANAPOLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- After beating the Colts 23-19, the Texans are back in the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Depending on what happens on the final day of the regular season, the Texans could be as high as the No. 4 seed in the AFC and host a playoff game next week, or they could be as low as the No. 7 seed.

"Everybody's fighting till that last play. That's what it's about," coach DeMeco Ryans said as the Texans shouted and danced after earning their first playoff berth since 2019."We punched our ticket."

Now, the waiting begins.

Houston (10-7) either will be one of the AFC's three wild-card teams or host a wild-card weekend game as the AFC South champs - if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee.

Indianapolis (9-8) was eliminated from the playoff chase with its third loss in five weeks. It hasn't made the postseason since 2020.

Reaching the postseason sure hasn't been easy for Houston with a new head coach, a new quarterback, a short-handed receiving corps and needing a win at a venue where the Texans had only won four times in the previous 20 seasons.

Still, Houston finished the job Saturday with a strong performance - and a little help from Indy.

The Texans will wait to see if Jacksonville wins or loses before finding out who and where it plays next weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.