Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on team's mentality after making playoffs: 'It's back to work'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hours after Texans coach DeMeco Ryans celebrated a dramatic playoff that clinched a playoff berth, he watched the Titans beat the Jaguars to touch off a celebration with his children as the Texans sealed up the AFC South title.

"I'm jumping up and down with my kids, excited that we were able to win the division. Excited, man. Just an exciting moment for me and my family to share that together," Ryans said.

Now, the focus for Ryans and his team quickly shifts to Saturday's home playoff game against Cleveland. On Monday afternoon, Ryans was locked in on playoff preparations.

"It's back to work. Let's put the work in. We know we have the Browns coming in here, a really tough opponent. We got to go put the work in and find a way to win. Whatever it takes," Ryans said.

Just over two weeks ago, the Browns dominated the Texans on the way to a 36-7 lead and an easy win. Of course, Texans rookie C.J. Stroud didn't play in the Christmas Eve loss.

Stroud told ESPN's Pat McAfee Show that the Texans are ready to "shock the world" on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The Texans quarterback added that "winners win" and his team will be ready for the franchise's first playoff game since 2019.

The Texans first-year coach adds this ahead of the playoff opener, which has fans across Houston ready for another last-second win that has become the team's trademark.

"We didn't come this far just to come this far. Everybody's excited and happy about the division. 'Congrats.' Now we have to move on. We have to continue to play football and go win games in the playoffs. That's what it's about," Ryans said.

