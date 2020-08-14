Sports

No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the fate of the upcoming NFL season remains in limbo, the Houston Texans are certain of one thing: there will be no fans in the stands at the first NRG Stadium regular season game.

The Texans are still slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 20, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has thrust the team into a fan-less experience. The team announced the move Friday, 37 days out from opening the 2020 season against in the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

The team still didn't rule out fan-less games at the rest of the home contests.

"Whether fans can attend other home games later in the season will depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in the greater Houston area, which is currently at the highest threat level (RED). The Texans will continue to monitor a variety of metrics and other factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials with the safety and wellbeing of our fans, players, coaches, staff, other personnel and the Houston community as our highest priority," the team said in a statement.

The NFL already canceled all preseason games due to the pandemic that has already led to more than 1,700 deaths in Harris County.

The Texans added they're focusing on game operations "to refine the safety and operational protocols required to host fans at NRG Stadium.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflnrg parkcoronaviruscoronavirus texashouston texanscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicbaltimore ravens
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Guillen's family gives tearful testimony at her memorial
Amber Alert issued for 5 missing kids last seen 4 days ago
Heat Advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Saturday
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
COVID-19 surge staffing to remain at Memorial Hermann
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
Need help? Submit your questions about COVID-19 relief
Show More
Vanessa Guillen: Timeline of soldier's death and legacy
Designer of Guillen casket also created 1 for Maleah Davis
Officials: U.S. seizes Iranian gas heading for Venezuela
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
9/11 tribute lights canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News