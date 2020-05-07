Sports

Houston Texans' 2020 schedule to be announced today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2020 NFL schedule will be released today at 7 p.m. in hopes of a regular football season being possible by the time fall rolls around.

As tradition, the 2020 schedule will be released on the NFL Network as part of a three-hour special.

The Houston Texans' 2020 opponents list was released earlier this year.

Along with the expected AFC South rivals, they'll face teams from divisions including the AFC West, AFC East, AFC North and the NFC North.

Here's the full list of opponents at home and on the road.

Home Opponents:
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • New England Patriots


Road Opponents:
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Chicago Bears
  • Cleveland Browns
  • Detroit Lions
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Pittsburgh Steelers


