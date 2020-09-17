Health & Fitness

Fan who attended Texans vs. Chiefs season opener tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Ten fans who attended the Kansas City Chiefs game last week have been told to quarantine after one fan tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas City health officials announced Thursday.

A person who watched the game from the group's box in Arrowhead Stadium's lower level tested positive the day after the game, the health department said.

The health department and Chiefs organization worked together to track down those who had contact with the person.

The Chiefs said in a statement Thursday that contact tracing protocols it had in place showed the people involved were wearing masks when they entered the stadium, as required by the organization.

The contact tracing allowed the team to identify those sitting with the infected person, service staff who might have had contact with the person, and others near the person when he or she entered the stadium, the team said.

The Chiefs opened the NFL season last week against the Houston Texans with only 22% capacity - about 17,000 fans - at Arrowhead. Fans were required to wear masks and social distance and other safety precautions were in place.

Video in the post is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmissourikansas city chiefsnflcoronavirusfootballhouston texanscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas reopenings more aggressive than I prefer, Turner says
This is the price Blue Bell will pay for deadly listeria outbreak
Abbott increases capacity for most Texas businesses
Reopen Texas: What's open and what's closed right now
Walmart raising hourly wages for employees in October
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
Rehab owner offered drugs to patients for sex, police say
Show More
UPS workers accused of stealing from Stafford facility
New antibody drug may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients
Houston Texans could host fans as early as this home game
Superintendents focus on bridging digital divide
High chance of development for disturbance in SW Gulf
More TOP STORIES News