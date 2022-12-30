Houston Texans looking for loyal fans input on team's possible new gameday uniforms for 2024 season

Think you can design a better on-field look for the Texans? The team is hoping you can.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Loyal Texans fans, you asked, and they listened. The organization is looking for feedback on changing the team uniforms for the 2024 season.

The idea was discussed with the Texans' CEO, Cal Mcnair, on an Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session on Reddit before the start of the 2022 season, according to the team website.

"We have already engaged the NFL to better understand the process to formally start a fan research study and the timeline and guidelines if the fan research steered towards change. No promises, but we will challenge everything, and we won't be afraid to evolve," McNair said in September.

The organization will utilize fan surveys and focus groups and call on Texans legends to help make decisions. But of course, those running on the field on Sundays, donning the unis, will have a chance to let their opinion be heard.

The opinions will be procured on color, jersey, and helmet design.

H-Town's team has featured the iconic Deep Steel Blue, Liberty White, and the rare Battle Red uniforms since the beginning of the organization's tenure. The team has been known to mix and match the combinations of the three uniform options.

What started this possibility of a change? There was the overwhelming support and reaction of the Battle Red helmets that the players wore during the Nov. 3 Thursday Night Football home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Doug Vasik, talked more about the process and said that the support gave them the confidence to explore new options.

"With Cal's leadership, we were already behind the scenes working with the NFL to find out what the process would look like. The amazing reaction from the fanbase and the city to the Battle Red helmet is what sparked all this. It gave us the confidence to explore new grounds. We're finally at the phase where we can get those opinions through surveys and focus groups," Vasik said.

Earlier in the season, the team debuted a new line of team gear that features T-shirts and jackets with an "H," which became very popular.

The team is working on the possibility of new threads on Sundays, but they've already started listening to fans.

If you've watched any home games this season, you'll notice that the word Houston with white letters is painted with a "battle red" background at the north endzone. It will remain that way as the 2022 season comes to a close.

Watch out, Houston. Your Houston Texans could have a new look once the process is complete.