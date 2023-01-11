Texans coaching search facing obstacles following 2 back-to-back coach firings after 1 season each

The way the Texans treat their head coaches is now a talking point for everyone after they fired two of them back-to-back after one season each.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The way the Texans treat their head coaches is now a talking point on national news networks. Not only is ESPN talking about it, but news networks are taking aim at the Texans' leadership.

USA Today joined in, calling out GM Nick Caserio for being "in over his head." That same editorial calls Texans ownership led by Cal McNair "incompetent."

How do the Texans overcome that harsh perception as they look for a new head coach? The answer starts with what the Texans have already done, admitting the mistakes that led to firing back-to-back coaches after one season each.

Caserio took that step Monday, speaking publicly in a humble and apologetic tone we haven't heard before. It was an open version for all to see of the old standard.

"You have to admit your mistakes before you can fix them," Caserio said.

We have been assured the Texans finally understand they have to make changes in the way they do business. The next coach will get the real chance to succeed in the way that David Culley and Lovie Smith didn't. And there are some great building blocks already in place with young talents, like Derek Stingley Jr., Dameon Pierce, Jalen Pitre, Christian Harris, Kenyon Green, and more.

The next coach will also demand strong input on his franchise quarterback, along with plenty of salary cap space to add veteran talent. Add that to the two first-round picks the Texans have at No. 2 and No. 12, and there's a lot to like... if the Texans follow through and support a qualified coach who brings his own ideas into an organization that desperately needs a new vision.

This really can work if the Texans live up to McNair's promise to include more people in the hiring process to find the right man to lead them back to the postseason. Finally, embracing that they've hit rock bottom means McNair and the Texans don't have a choice.

