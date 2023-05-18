Toro the Bull is a finalist in the 2023 Mascot Hall of Fame and has a chance to be forever remembered, and Houston, we can help!

Beloved Texans mascot Toro grabs his first nomination into Hall of Fame after two decades

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After entertaining Houston fans for over two decades, one of H-Town's most recognizable sports figures needs your help making the Hall of Fame.

Toro, the Houston Texans mascot, is a finalist for this year's Mascot Hall of Fame class, and this is his first nomination.

Here is how you can help:

Until May 27, fans can vote once a day on the website to increase Toro's chances.

RELATED: Toro visits young Texans fan with cancer in Kansas City hospital

Approval into the Hall of Fame comes in three ways.

According to the Mascot Hall of Fame, there's the general public vote, the Mascot Hall of Fame member vote, and the executive committee.

Even if Toro receives the most general public votes, it doesn't mean he's in the Hall of Fame.

The mascot museum said the executive committee has six times the weight of the general public, and membership holders have two times that of the general public.

RELATED: UNMASKING TORO: Meet the person behind the Texans mascot

Each year, the museum says two to four mascots are inducted. The newest class will be enshrined on Friday, June 23.

If Toro is selected, he'll be the second H-Town mascot to make the Hall of Fame.

H-Town's other favorite mascot, Clutch the Bear of the Houston Rockets, was inducted in 2006.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.