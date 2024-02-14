Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson on Pro Football Hall of Fame induction: Grown men were crying

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six days after being introduced as a Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024 inductee, Andre Johnson admits he's still adjusting to the game's ultimate honor.

"It's probably one of the best feelings that I've had in a very, very long time," the Houston Texans great said at NRG Stadium on Wednesday. "Just getting that knock at the door was very emotional, and it was just kind of a sense of closure to my career."

Johnson was quick to praise former Texans head coach Gary Kubiak for unlocking his full potential during his 12 seasons in Houston.

"I give Coach Kubiak a lot of credit because - I guess, there was just something that he saw in me as a player, and it helped elevate my game. It helped take my game to another level, so I give Coach Kubiak a lot of credit," No. 80 said.

The Texans' first-round pick in 2003 ranks 11th all-time with over 14,000 yards receiving. He was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and earned All-Pro honors twice.

Johnson mentioned receiving about 500 texts offering congratulations from friends and former teammates. Sharing the honor with them and Texans fans in Houston meant a lot.

"Grown men telling me that they were crying. Having people tell you that 'God gave us a superhero in Houston.' Those are things that you don't even realize how people look up to you, or you playing a game can affect a city," he said.

Johnson also thanked his mom, mentioning that she never missed one of his games all the way from Little League to the end of his NFL career.

"She's been able to experience everything. I mean, I know it really meant a lot to her," he reflected.

Johnson's spot in the Hall of Fame also means a lot to his former teammate, DeMeco Ryans. The current Texans head coach was in Las Vegas for the NFL Honors ceremony.

"The emotion is crazy. That dude is so, so excited," Johnson said. "When DeMeco saw me, he just hugged me, and he was like, 'Man, this lasts forever. You did it.' It's a great feeling."

