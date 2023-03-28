Houston Texans launch first-ever fan council ahead of 2023 football season

The Houston Texans are launching their first-ever fan council, comprised of 50 volunteers, to help shape the future of the franchise, the team says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After an abysmal 2022 season where the Houston Texans finished 3-13-1, the organization is looking to get fans back on board ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The team announced on Monday its launching its first fan council, where anyone, from the casual fan to the die-hard, can apply to join a 50-member volunteer group that will collaborate with Texans' leaders to share feedback on the fan experience, gameday entertainment, retail merchandising and more.

To be clear, you won't be selecting draft picks or be on the sidelines talking plays with head coach Demeco Ryans. Still, fans will be expected to participate in regular in-depth focus groups whose ideas, according to the Texans, will help shape the future of the organization.

In fact, what's discussed at each meeting will be so important, selected fans will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA.

Among the other requirements:

You must be 18 or older to apply.

Commit to a 12-month term and attend a minimum of four in-person meetings - all held at NRG. Meetings will last two to three hours.

Provide your own travel to meetings.

You don't have to be a season ticket holder to apply.

The Texans are also asking applicants to upload a headshot of themselves, and in a 60-second or less video, tell the organization why you should be selected.

Texans representatives will select who sits on the council.

Members will serve for one NFL year, for example, from the 2023 NFL Draft to the 2024 NFL Draft, but you can apply again the next year.

Fans have until April 19 at 5 p.m. CT to apply.

