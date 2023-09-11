Officials are responding to a man said to be barricaded inside an office building along North Sam Houston Parkway East in north Houston on Monday.

SWAT officers responding to man barricaded inside office building in N. Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement is responding to a man who police say barricaded himself in an office building on Monday.

The Houston Police Department received the call at about 1:05 p.m. about a man inside the building at 654 North Sam Houston Parkway East.

Police said there was no indication of anyone else being inside the building. They also did not say if the man was armed or threatening anyone.

SkyEye flew above the scene, where multiple units could be seen responding as people evacuated the area.

ABC13 is working to gather more information.