Street takeover suspect was out on bond in connection to hit-and-run death, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with endangering his own daughter during a parking lot "takeover" last week has a history of traffic-related charges, including one that is tied to a hit-and-run death.

Juan Mancillas, 24, remains in jail. He was free on bond for three charges before he was charged last week with endangering a child.

Carolyn Babb said it's clear who Mancillas is.

"This is just an irresponsible person, who has no regard for human life," she said.

Babb would rather talk about her son, Justin Ortiz, whom she lost in June 2020, but she is once again talking about Mancillas, the man police believe is partly responsible for her son's death.

Court documents show he was doing "donuts" last week during a parking lot "takeover" along the North Freeway with his 4-year-old daughter unrestrained in the car. It is his fourth traffic-related charge in three years.

"He's endangering his own child. He's a father. That's scary. That's very scary," Babb said.

In 2021, Mancillas was charged after leading police on a chase in a stolen car, according to court records. In June 2020, he was charged with failure to stop and render aid after Houston police said he and another driver intentionally hit two motorcyclists, including Ortiz, with their cars. Ortiz's injuries were fatal.

In the years since Babb has established a scholarship in her son's name at the Univeristy of Houston- Downtown, where he was a student and had a day proclaimed in Tomball in his honor. She remains frustrated every time Mancillas is back in jail.

"My son has lost his life. That's a done deal. No second chances," Babb said. "But this person is out there, able to continue to do and make these mistakes and continue to endanger other people's lives. It just doesn't make any sense to me."

Babb said her son wanted to be a husband, a father, and a business owner. He was the oldest of her three sons.

"I think about him every day," Babb said.

She is concerned Mancillas will be freed again on bond. His previous ones were revoked and raised. Now the bonds are $390,000.

Mancillas' attorney did not respond to ABC13's request for comment.

