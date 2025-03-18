Shooting that left man dead, another injured during argument in The Heights goes to grand jury: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury will review a case involving a deadly shooting outside an abandoned building in The Heights over the weekend, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said it all unfolded at 1900 Yale Street at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, March 15.

Witnesses told police that a man and a family member were installing posters at the business when two men, one of them identified as 27-year-old Carlos Garcia, pulled up in a truck and said they also wanted to install posters there.

HPD said the two groups got into an argument before Garcia took out a gun.

Police added that the other man and family member got their work equipment and walked away.

As the two walked off, Garcia allegedly threatened he would shoot one of them. That's when Garcia and the man who had walked off exchanged gunfire, and both of them were hit.

The men were taken to the hospital, where Garcia was pronounced dead. The other person injured, described only as a 41-year-old man, was treated for a gunshot wound.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted and determined the case would be reviewed by a grand jury.

Anyone with additional information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

