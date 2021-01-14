Houston mom pleads for answers in son's shooting death, 'This is not just another case'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With just 13 days into 2021, unofficial numbers from Houston police show eleven people have been murdered in the city.Among those killed is 27-year-old Layvon Suell, a father of two young girls. Suell was shot and killed early Saturday morning, shortly after leaving a Midtown nightclub.Police say he was walking with a friend in the area of Fannin and McElhinney, when a man at a stop sign pulled out a gun and started shooting. According to police, they have no motive behind the shooting but are convinced that Suell, who was an up-and-coming entertainer, was an innocent victim.Suell's mom, Monique Fountain, talked with ABC13 sharing the immense pain she feels as homicide investigators hit roadblocks."We had such a close bond. He still would sit on my lap and hug me when he came home. He would wear my house shoes. Everybody thinks he's so cool, but he always wore my pink house shoes when he came home," Fountain said. "This is not just another case. He was our family. He was my baby. He was my baby. If you pause, and you have doubt, just cover up his face, and put the closest person that you love face there. This could be your mom or your son. Just think, what would you want to do if you knew your family member was shot dead in the street, and died alone?"Suell's killer has not been caught and Crimestoppers is now offering a $5,000 reward for more information.