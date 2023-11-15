HPD investigating shooting and crash that left 2 people injured in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe gunfire was exchanged between two people before a major crash in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel. Watch as officials give live updates on the shootout during Eyewitness News at 3 p.m.

Houston Police Department officers responded to two scenes minutes from each other around noon.

Preliminary information from authorities suggests two people exchanged gunfire in the 3000 block of Murworth. Someone reportedly called 911 to say a patient was at that scene, and they were taken to the hospital.

Police said a second person also called 911, saying someone had been shot near South Braeswood and Kirby.

That was the case when police arrived, so that person was also taken to the hospital.

SkyEye flew over both scenes, where police could be seen investigating the area. At the South Braeswood location, video shows two heavily damaged, crashed-out vehicles near a street pole.

An investigation into the two incidents remains underway as ABC13 works to learn which car may have contained the person who was shot and how the other vehicle was involved.

Eyewitness News is reaching out to HPD for answers.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.