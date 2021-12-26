HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- HISD will open COVID-19 testing on all of their campuses for students and staff in 2022.
Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Houston and the surrounding areas, HISD will begin providing additional vaccination and COVID testing opportunities while maintaining its mask mandate at all district facilities, schools, and buses, as well as observing other safety measures.
In a press release they state, "Please know that we continue to work closely with health officials to monitor data and take additional steps, as needed. The safety of our students, staff, and families will remain our top priority and continue to guide our decisions as we navigate unprecedented times."
Starting in January 2022, HISD will be offering free COVID-19 PCR screening tests on campuses to HISD students and staff. A one-time consent is required for testing and can be filled out in the following link.
Additionally, drive-thru COVID-19 PCR screening testing opportunities will be available on the following dates and times:
Thursday, December 30, 2021, 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Sam Houston MSTC and Delmar Stadium
Thursday, December 30, 2021, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Kashmere HS and Lamar HS
Sunday, January 2, 2022, 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Chavez HS, Westbury HS, and Westside HS
Sunday, January 2, 2022, 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Bellaire HS and Worthing HS
To register for these testing opportunities, click here. Enter your child's student ID in the "Referral ID" field under "What is your resident ID?"
If you encounter any issues with the sign-up, please contact Fulgent Genetics at cshou@fulgentgenetics.com or via phone at 346-803-5828 and select option 1.
COVID testing will be available for students and staff at all HISD campuses in 2022
HISD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News