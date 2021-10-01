school closings

Crosby ISD delays school due to Flash Flood Warning

EMBED <>More Videos

Why avoiding flood water at any level is important

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Flash flooding Friday morning prompted Crosby ISD administrators to delay the start of classes at campuses.

Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School classes began at 9 a.m. and elementary schools classes are delayed until 10 a.m.

Bus routes started at 8 a.m. for CMS and CHS and 9 a.m. for elementary bus routes.



SEE MORE: Storms bring flood risk to parts of Houston area this morning

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Related topics:
educationschool closingsschoolweatherstudent safetyearly dismissalschool closuressevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
Houston-area school and college closings and delays
Here are Houston-area schools and universities plans to resume class
Some families drove north from Houston just for the snow
University of Houston Charter School may be closing for good
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News