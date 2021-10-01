Crosby ISD delays school due to Flash Flood Warning

RADAR MAPS:

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Flash flooding Friday morning prompted Crosby ISD administrators to delay the start of classes at campuses.Crosby High School and Crosby Middle School classes began at 9 a.m. and elementary schools classes are delayed until 10 a.m.Bus routes started at 8 a.m. for CMS and CHS and 9 a.m. for elementary bus routes.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.