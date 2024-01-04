Mayor Whitmire meets with Houston leaders in law enforcement in collaboration to tackle crime

Mayor John Whitmire met with Houston leaders to continue the conversation addressing his high-priority issues surrounding the city's public safety.

Mayor John Whitmire met with Houston leaders to continue the conversation addressing his high-priority issues surrounding the city's public safety.

Mayor John Whitmire met with Houston leaders to continue the conversation addressing his high-priority issues surrounding the city's public safety.

Mayor John Whitmire met with Houston leaders to continue the conversation addressing his high-priority issues surrounding the city's public safety.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor John Whitmire met with Houston law enforcement leaders Thursday to discuss how to tackle crime in our city.

The issue was a huge focus during his campaign - promising to improve collaboration and communication with other surrounding agencies.

Just four days into the job as mayor, Whitmire has been prioritizing getting a better idea of where things stand in Houston in the fight against crime.

After he was sworn in at midnight on Monday, Whitmire hopped in a Houston police patrol car with Chief Troy Finner to ride along on the various calls for service to show support for first responders.

READ MORE: John Whitmire lays out his priorities as he's officially sworn in as Houston's new mayor

John Whitmire was officially sworn in as Houston's 63rd mayor at midnight. He says he's focusing on public safety and infrastructure.

The president of the Houston police union has said he hopes Whitmire brings the changes he promised.

Thursday's meeting at the Crime Stoppers building focused on mapping out an action plan and determining how to remedy understaffed departments.

"I don't want meetings. I want action," he said during the press conference. Whitmire said the highest priority is to get repeat violent offenders off the street and held accountable.

"We're going to do a very serious recruitment in HPD to attract additional officers," he said, adding that they would cut out waste and duplications if needed. "I'm going to do whatever it takes to have adequate fire and police protection for the citizens of Houston."

Whitmire said if that doesn't work, they'd return to the public and ask for more resources.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Mayor orders attorney to withdraw appeal of city's challenge to case involving firefighter backpay