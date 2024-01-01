John Whitmire lays out his priorities as he's officially sworn in as Houston's new mayor

Houston's new mayor is now on the job. Right after he was sworn in at midnight, he went on a ride-along with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Houston's new mayor is now on the job. Right after he was sworn in at midnight, he went on a ride-along with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Houston's new mayor is now on the job. Right after he was sworn in at midnight, he went on a ride-along with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Houston's new mayor is now on the job. Right after he was sworn in at midnight, he went on a ride-along with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's new mayor is now on the job.

ABC13 was there as John Whitmire was sworn in right at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Whitmire said he promises to get right to work.

After he was sworn in, he spoke about his commitment to making Houston safer. He also said he wants to make improvements to infrastructure and city services as Houston's 63rd mayor.

Public safety, though, he says is his top priority.

According to our ABC13 neighborhood safety tracker, homicides are down more than 20% in Houston compared to last year. Data shows assaults, robberies, thefts, and burglaries are down compared to last year, too.

READ MORE: Homicide rates in Houston are down 20%; ABC13 digs into the numbers

The ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows homicides in Houston are down more than 20% from where they were at this time in 2022.

Whitmire promised to run a tough and smart administration when it comes to crime, and said he plans to collaborate better with other police departments.

"We've got some serious issues with public safety. We need additional officers. We need to collaborate. I'll go ahead and announce tonight that the chief has already done an outstanding job of following one of my commitments to a collaborate effort. We are going to meet Thursday morning at 10:00 with area chiefs," Whitmire said.

Right after Whitmire was sworn in, he went on a ride-along with Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Whitmire went on to speak about his commitment to holding violent offenders accountable, saying he'll push for new laws if that's what it takes.

His official inauguration is at the Wortham Theater on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by his first city council meeting at 11 a.m.

Sylvester Turner ended 2023 and his 8-year term as Houston's mayor by being honored with a ceremony at The Community of Faith Church.

"When you serve well, and when you stand firmly on what you believe, you can pick your own time when you say goodbye," Turner said.

Turner served as mayor for two four-year terms, the maximum allowed under term limits.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.