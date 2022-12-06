Today's the day! Rodeo concert tickets for Lauren Daigle, Chainsmokers, Cody Jinks go on sale

Set your alarm for 10 a.m! Be the first to secure your rodeo concert tickets for Lauren Daigle, Chainsmokers, Cody Jinks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today's the day! Tickets for some of next year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo concerts go on sale Thursday.

For a moment, it seemed like the Rodeo was giving us the 12 Days of Christmas, but with concerts, after announcing three different shows within days of each other. So far, performances by Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks have been announced.

In September, it was announced that country singer and songwriter Parker McCollum will kick off festivities on Opening Day. Tickets for his show are on sale now.

Tickets for the other performers go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

We'll have to wait until next year to learn the rest of the lineup. That announcement will come Jan. 5, 2023. Tickets for those remaining shows will go on sale exactly one week later on Jan. 12.

On the first day of Christmas, my true love, erm.. we mean... when the rodeo, rather, announced that Christian artist Lauren Daigle would be part of the lineup.

Then a couple days later, the rodeo revealed electronic DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers would take the stage on March 10, about a week after Daigle.

On the third day of rodeo roundups, fans learned Texas country music artist Cody Jinks would make his debut in March.

"In the spirit of giving and the upcoming holiday season, we wanted to surprise Rodeo fans by revealing three entertainers who will perform at RODEOHOUSTON in 2023, giving them an early opportunity to purchase tickets, whether it's for themselves or someone special on their holiday shopping list," Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO, said.

OK, there are no French hens, partridges in pear trees or turtle doves here, but you get the idea.

Whether it's your first rodeo (heh heh) or not when it comes to buying tickets, we hope you can avoid any debacles like some fans have experienced recently (too soon?).

So, some reminders:

Individual tickets for all three performances will go on sale through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.

The Online Waiting Room will open at 9:30 a.m.

Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 a.m. will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee tickets.

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

The 2023 rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 19.