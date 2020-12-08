rodeo houston

RodeoHouston 2021 now scheduled for May 4 - 23

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- RodeoHouston will happen in 2021, just a little later than originally planned.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the new date on Tuesday. Originally scheduled for March 2 - 21, RodeoHouston competitions, concerts and entertainment, is now set for May 4 - 23, 2021, pending COVID-19 health status. The carnival and other attractions and activities are slated to take place then as well.

The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as previously announced.

Pre-rodeo events, typically held in January and February, are scheduled to move as well to coincide with the new dates. These events include the Downtown Rodeo Parade, Rodeo Run, Trail Ride activities, the Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup and Best Bites Competition, and the World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. Details for these events will be announced once available.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is truly a community event that Rodeo fans look forward to each and every year," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. "With the evolving health situation, we have made the decision to move the 2021 Rodeo from March to May, with the exception of our Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions, to be held as planned in March. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition."

Officials recognize that with COVID-19 there are no guarantees, but they hope the later date gives a better opportunity for the events to be held. Additional details surrounding the 2021 Rodeo will be shared by early March, as well as the full health and safety guidelines.

