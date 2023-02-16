$2.5 million coming to improve road intersections in southwest Houston area

Congressman Al Green said improvements will include wheelchair ramps, new entry and exit points at sidewalks, flashing lights, and new traffic signals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Money from the federal government, $2.5 million to be exact, is headed to southwest Houston in an effort to make five intersections in the area safer.

These funds are separate from the $28.7 million the City of Houston received earlier this month to improve a seven-mile stretch of Bissonnet.

"We are excited about the fact that tax dollars are being returned to the people in the International District," Congressman Al Green said during a Thursday announcement.

The five intersections that will see those dollars are the following:

Bellaire at Metro

Kirkwood at Stroud

Beechnut and Bissonnet at Wilcrest

Bissonnet at Court Glen

The congressman said improvements will include wheelchair ramps, new entry and exit points at sidewalks, flashing lights, and new traffic signals.

Green added the neighborhood's diversity will also be taken into consideration.

"The signage will speak to people in languages other than English. In the International District, we have more than 80 languages being spoken," he said. "The signage will include the fact that this is an inclusive, very diverse district."

Green said construction on these projects could start by the end of this year.

