Houston teen shot in road rage incident was headed to basketball practice, dad says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is recovering after he was rushed to a fire station following a dangerous encounter on the East Freeway.

Kenneth Roberson told ABC13 someone opened fire on his vehicle during a road rage incident.

Roberson, his son, and his son's friend were headed to basketball practice on Thursday afternoon and were on I-10 approaching the I-45 exchange. That's when a driver in a white Nissan cut them off.

Roberson said he tried to maneuver around the vehicle, but before he realized it, the driver opened fire.

He counted six bullet holes in his Silverado pickup truck. One of those bullets entered the passenger side door, striking Roberson's 16-year-old son in the calf.

"I was frightened. I was afraid. My son had been shot," said Roberson. "I didn't want him to be in pain any longer. I didn't want him to keep bleeding."

Soon after, Roberson went to the nearest fire station for help.

Roberson said his son is expected to survive. The bullet shattered the teen's fibula and fractured his tibia. He's at home recovering but disappointed he won't be able to play basketball for some time.

The driver fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Roberson's encounter is just one of eight road rage incidents reported in the last six days in Greater Houston.

"In our city, we have to drive. If we're going to continue shooting each other, this is not going to be good," said Roberson. "We have to do something different as Houstonians."

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
