teen killed

New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen after Astros game

EMBED <>More Videos

New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been two weeks since a road rage shooting that killed a 17-year-old following an Astros game.

As the search continues for the teen's killer, Houston police have released a new video showing the suspected gunman's vehicle in the streets of downtown Houston.

According to police, the vehicle is 2011-2013, white, four-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium with round fog lights and 7-spoke rims.

SEE ALSO: Dad to wanted gunman: Does hand gesture 'require you to execute' my son?

One video from police showed the suspect's vehicle on Rusk and Chartres, while a second angle showed him driving through the intersection of Chartres and Commerce.
Paul Castro and his two sons were leaving the Astros game on July 6 when they encountered the suspect on Chartres near Preston, police said.

RELATED: 17-year-old dies after being shot in the head while driving home from Astros game

EMBED More News Videos

HPD offered a correction and an apology hours after stating a teen died, while also releasing a clearer photo of the suspect vehicle.



The father said the driver tried to get in front of him in traffic.

"This guy, he was so close to me that he was almost chipping the paint on my truck," Paul recalled. "I kept moving forward and that's when he leaned out [of his car,] I was like, 'I've already let three people in.' That's my hand gesture. That hand gesture got my son executed and that's not fair."

The suspect followed the family onto I-10 East and took the Wayside exit along with them. Detectives said the man fired several times at the Castro family's truck as they made a U-turn under the East Freeway. He continued following them onto I-10 headed west but veered away at some point.
Paul's son, 17-year-old David Castro, was shot in the head. The father and his other son were not injured. David died just a few days after he was put on life support following the shooting.

A sketch of the suspect was released by detectives. He is being described as a Black man or a Hispanic man with a darker complexion. Investigators said he stands at about 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 10 inches and is in his 20s or early 30s.

SEE ALSO: Father donates teenage son's organs after deadly road rage shooting

Ahead of Tuesday's Astros game against the Cleveland Indians, Paul, who is a school superintendent, and his students are getting together to perform acts of kindness in David's honor.

The family continues asking for anyone with information about the suspect or the encounter to come forward. Last week, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the reward to capture David's suspected killer went up by $5,000 to $10,000.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact HPD Major Assaults of Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentminute maid parkteen shotshootingteen killedroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
Teen who fell to her death remembered as independent
Teen girl falls to her death off Beltway ramp flyover after crash
Owner of car in deadly crash 'had no idea it was my car'
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News