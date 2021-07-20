New surveillance video released in road rage shooting that killed teen after Astros game

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10870840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD offered a correction and an apology hours after stating a teen died, while also releasing a clearer photo of the suspect vehicle.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been two weeks since a road rage shooting that killed a 17-year-old following an Astros game.As the search continues for the teen's killer, Houston police have released a new video showing the suspected gunman's vehicle in the streets of downtown Houston.According to police, the vehicle is 2011-2013, white, four-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium with round fog lights and 7-spoke rims.One video from police showed the suspect's vehicle on Rusk and Chartres, while a second angle showed him driving through the intersection of Chartres and Commerce.Paul Castro and his two sons were leaving the Astros game on July 6 when they encountered the suspect on Chartres near Preston, police said.The father said the driver tried to get in front of him in traffic."This guy, he was so close to me that he was almost chipping the paint on my truck," Paul recalled. "I kept moving forward and that's when he leaned out [of his car,] I was like, 'I've already let three people in.' That's my hand gesture. That hand gesture got my son executed and that's not fair."The suspect followed the family onto I-10 East and took the Wayside exit along with them. Detectives said the man fired several times at the Castro family's truck as they made a U-turn under the East Freeway. He continued following them onto I-10 headed west but veered away at some point.Paul's son, 17-year-old David Castro, was shot in the head. The father and his other son were not injured. David died just a few days after he was put on life support following the shooting.A sketch of the suspect was released by detectives. He is being described as a Black man or a Hispanic man with a darker complexion. Investigators said he stands at about 5 feet 8 inches or 5 feet 10 inches and is in his 20s or early 30s.Ahead of Tuesday's Astros game against the Cleveland Indians, Paul, who is a school superintendent, and his students are getting together to perform acts of kindness in David's honor.The family continues asking for anyone with information about the suspect or the encounter to come forward. Last week, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the reward to capture David's suspected killer went up by $5,000 to $10,000.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact HPD Major Assaults of Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-TIPS.