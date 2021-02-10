road rage

Man charged with bodily injury to a child after girl shot in head during road rage incident

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl in the head has been charged after what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez described as a drive-by shooting linked to road rage last week.

Kenneth Ross Gray, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday night. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, after threatening the girl's father, and serious bodily injury to a child, according to court records.


Deputies responded to the 19900 block of Masters Manor Lane in the Katy area last Friday around 4:40 p.m. A witness told them a man, with his wife and two children in the car, stopped, got out and yelled for help. Moments later, another car pulled up.
"[They] pulled up very fast, really quickly next to the father. Someone in that vehicle extended a gun outside a window and fired multiple shots into the family's vehicle," said Jason Spencer, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "We have a young girl who is fighting for her life right now."

The girl was flown to the medical center with a gunshot wound to her head. She underwent surgery that night. Sheriff Gonzalez gave an update Wednesday and said she is recovering from the head wound.




READ MORE: After more than 200 shootings already, HPD chief reveals plan to curb road rage

EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said there have been 200 shootings this year alone and six of those have led to murder charges. So what's he doing to make the roads safer? Hear the answer.



Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhoustonchildrenchild injuredgun violenceshootingroad safetyharris county sheriffs officechild shotroad rageguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
A look at road rage attacks against children in the Houston area
9-year-old shot in head in road rage incident, sheriff says
Man accused of shooting at woman with 5 kids in car
Teen shot in road rage shooting along Katy Freeway, sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House reveals plans for major vaccination site in Houston
Scattered showers Wednesday as cold front stalls over Houston
Houston eviction grace period proposed as $159M rent help OK'd
Teachers and school staff may soon get 'leftover' vaccines
Texans president resigns amid front office overhaul
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack: LIVE
Cruise ship passenger sentenced to prison for attempted strangling
Show More
Houston man accused of sexually abusing child for 3 years
Fort Bend Co. man describes South African virus variant experience
Oscars will be held at 'multiple locations' this year
What to binge this week on ABC13's free streaming apps
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
More TOP STORIES News