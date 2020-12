HPD chief to discuss rise in road rage incidents in area

EMBED >More News Videos PREVIOUS REPORT: This is what investigators told us after a road rage shooting on the North Loop left one person dead.

EMBED >More News Videos An investigation is underway in a crash that critically injured one person after authorities say it stemmed from a road rage incident.

Don't respond

Avoid eye contact

Don't make gestures

Maintain space around your vehicle

Contact 911 if needed

EMBED >More News Videos "There was a 5-year-old also in a car innocently that could have been killed. It's a terrible, terrible situation. A lot of it comes down to just having no patience and not being willing to just let things go."

EMBED >More News Videos A confrontation on the road quickly turned to road rage when a suspect started firing his gun at a couple. What the husband said happened.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police chief Art Acevedo is expected to talk about the increase of violent road rage incidents in the area.The chief will be joined by other law enforcement agencies for a briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday.The discussion comes after two road rage shootings just days apart in the last two weeks.Police have released the sketches of one incident that happened back in November on the North Loop. In that case, authorities believe the road shooting may have started on I-45 and eventually ended up on 610, where one of the suspects fired shots at 21-year-old Isaac Mendoza. Mendoza died at the hospital.Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.Then on Friday, Dec. 4, another shooting was reported that may have stemmed from road rage, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. That incident involved at least four vehicles at the intersection of Highway 249 and Bammel N. Houston. Deputies found a man between 35 and 45 years old with a gunshot wound. A mother and three children were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.According to a fact sheet from the Texas Department of Insurance , approximately 80% of polled drivers express serious aggression, anger or road rage at least once a year. AAA says road rage is preventable and there are ways you can avoid getting into an incident or try to deescalate the situation.