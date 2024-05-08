Mom claims 8-year-old son was forced to pee on himself after PE teacher denied break, teased him

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County mom says her son was forced to pee on himself by a physical education teacher, and now she's demanding something be done.

This incident allegedly happened last Wednesday at Jan Schiff Elementary School. Ebrandia Perry, mother of four, says last week, her 8-year-old son was in PE class when he told the teacher he needed to go to the bathroom. She says the teacher made fun of him and said if he really needed to go, he should go on himself.

The mom says her son didn't want to pee on himself but had no choice when he was denied a bathroom break. He was then sent to the nurse's office to change his clothes.

"When I asked him why he was in a change of clothes, he said the PE teacher made him pee on himself," Perry said. "And that made me ask, 'What do you mean?' and he said, 'He told me to pee on myself.'"

Shocked, Perry reached out to the school principal and administrators. Meanwhile, she says her son now does not want to go to school out of fear of embarrassment.

"It's a daily struggle. My son doesn't want to go to school because he's always thinking about kids teasing him, calling him a pee-body, or just messing with him in general. Kids can be cruel," Perry said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fort Bend ISD released the following statement:

The district is currently looking into the matter. We are limited in what we can share due to student and personnel privacy considerations, but please know we take all allegations seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation.

Perry says the physical education teacher called her family a few days ago to apologize, but she says she wants to see more action. She would like to see additional training and the teacher make a public apology to her son.

