Future of River Oaks Theatre uncertain as lease negotiations stall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The future of Rivers Oaks Theatre appears to be uncertain, at least for now.The lease between Landmark Theatres, which owns River Oaks Theatre, and Weingarten Realty is coming to an end, and ABC13 has been told negotiations to continue the partnership have stalled.Landmark Theatres President and COO Paul Serwitz adds the ongoing COVID-19 crisis hasn't helped."Obviously, the government mandated closure during the COVID-19 crisis had an enormous impact on our revenue and we are trying to work with Weingarten on a proposal that will be to the benefit of both parties as well as the Houston community," Serwitz said in a release.Any closure of the River Oaks Theatre would surely be a loss to Houston.Considered an icon in the city, River Oaks Theatre is known for its rich history and art deco theme.Opening in November 1939 with the film "Bachelor Mother" starring David Niven and Ginger Rogers, the theater has been voted "Best Movie Theater" by the Houston community on five different times and has won multiple awards, including for "Preservation of a Landmark Facility as a Unique and Special Venue for Art, Vintage and Independently Produced Films" by the Museum District Business Alliance.River Oaks Theatre often plays independent and foreign language films.Landmark has owned and operated the theater since 1976.