houston restaurant weeks

Houston Restaurant Weeks serves up highly anticipated 2020 dining dates

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's most popular charitable dining event will return in 2020. Although its founder Cleverley Stone died last month, Houston Restaurant Weeks will proceed, occupying its familiar time of August 1 until Labor Day (Monday, September 7).

Stone's daughter Katie will fulfill her mother's role of leading the effort, which includes recruiting the 250-plus participating restaurants, reviewing menus, and promoting the 38-day long event. In a release, she thanked the numerous people her encouraged her to keep HRW going in her mother's honor.

"I have been overwhelmed by the support I have received and words of encouragement to keep HRW alive," Katie Stone said. "I am pressing forward and looking toward a successful month-long event. So many of my mother's longtime 'kitchen cabinet' restaurant owners and operators are behind me, and I hope Houstonians will rally around HRW 2020!"

