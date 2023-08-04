The popular food event is back for its 20th anniversary, and one food expert gave us advice on how to go about picking restaurants to eat at.

Food expert suggests to try cuisine you normally wouldn't during Houston Restaurant Weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Restaurant Weeks is back for it's 20th anniversary, and a food expert gave us some advice on how to eat our way through it.

This year, more than 200 Houston restaurants are participating, serving up specially priced, multi-course price-fixed menus. The Houston Chronicle's restaurant columnist, Bao Ong, went through some of the best deals in Houston's diverse culinary scene.

Ong previously worked at Eater New York, Bon Appétit, and Time Out New York. While his background is in journalism, he also graduated from the French Culinary Institute. He moved to Houston in the summer of 2022 and writes about the city's food scene.

"The challenging part about dining out in Houston is that there's so many choices, so Houston Restaurant Weeks is a great way to try out new restaurants and different cuisines that you maybe had not thought about," Ong said.

One of his favorites is Amrina, an Indian restaurant in The Woodlands.

"Everything on the plates look like art, but it's a pretty penny," Ong said.

His advice is to go to restaurants that you normally wouldn't have gone to, choose places that are trendy, and are hard to get reservations at.

The best part about the event, which runs until Sept. 4, is that it raises money for the Houston Food Bank.

