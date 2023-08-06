WATCH LIVE

Longtime Houston restaurant owner Tony Mandola, dies at 73 following battle with Alzheimer's

Sunday, August 6, 2023 3:32AM
Popular Houston restaurant owner Tony Mandola dies at 73
Longtime Houston restaurant owner and chef Tony Mandola died on Friday after complications with Alzheimer's Disease.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tony Mandola, a famous longtime Houston restaurant owner, has died, ABC13 has learned.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle reported that Mandola died on Friday from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.

RELATED: 'With a lot of love': Tony Mandola's embraces Houston Restaurant Weeks

Mandola and his well-known family operated several eateries and restaurants in the Houston area.

He was best known for owning Tony's Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen in the Fourth Ward.

He and his wife, Phyllis Mandola, were business partners and operated the business. Phyllis is the only daughter of the famous 'Mama' Ninfa Laurenzo.

RECIPE: Tony Mandola's Creamed Spinach

He was 73 years old.

