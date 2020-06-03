Food & Drink

How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "How can I help?" It's a sentiment humans are sharing during a time of uncertainty.

As Black Lives Matter-protests continue in response to incidents of police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, black communities seek justice from those in power and asking authorities to listen.

They are also asking for tangible action from the cities they live in.

The Houston community can be a catalyst to such change by supporting black-owned businesses.

Here's a list of African American businesses in the Houston-area that ABC13 has covered through our positive content platform - Localish:

  • Burns BBQ

EMBED More News Videos

Have you ever craved a 10 lb baked potato?




EMBED More News Videos




EMBED More News Videos







EMBED More News Videos

When you eat at Triple J's Smokehouse, you're family!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonblack lives matterbusinessgeorge floydrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police line streets of downtown following Floyd march
Most powerful moments from march for George Floyd in Houston
Rev. Lawson joins march for George Floyd in Houston
Tropical Storm Cristobal is likely headed to the northern Gulf this weekend
'It's our city. Don't let 'em take it,' Chief Acevedo says
Joel Osteen marches with George Floyd's family in Houston
Woman gives powerful speech to looters on streets of NYC
Show More
Mother of George Floyd's daughter remembers him as 'good man'
How Houston's Third Ward remembers "Big Floyd"
Mayor Turner speaks on Tuesday's protest for George Floyd
Minnesota files civil rights charge vs police in Floyd death
Houston mega stars to help honor class of 2020
More TOP STORIES News