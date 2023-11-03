The Houston Police Department is looking for four suspects caught on video robbing a southeast Houston business at gunpoint on Oct. 22.

Late-night robbery at busy SE Houston restaurant caught on camera, 4 men on the run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four armed robbery suspects were caught on video storming into a restaurant in southeast Houston last month, and police now need help finding them.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened on Oct. 22 at about 11:45 p.m. in the business along Almeda Genoa near Blackhawk.

Surveillance video shows the moments the group of men forced everyone to the ground as they stole whatever they could from customers.

Two of the four suspects were reportedly armed. Police said one of them forced an employee to open the cash register before they all took off with the cash and customers' belongings.

HPD gave the following descriptions of the suspects involved:

Suspect 1: Black man wearing a white pullover, light-colored pants and a backpack.

Suspect 2: Black man wearing a gray pullover and black pants.

Suspect 3: Black man wearing a red pullover and black pants.

Suspect 4: Black man wearing a white pullover and brown pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.