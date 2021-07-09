This Midtown restaurant says it aims to create 'inclusive environment' with dress code

Over the weekend, the well-known turkey leg spot posted on its Instagram that there would be a change regarding its dress code after receiving complaints from a number of customers.
Some of the following will no longer be allowed in the establishment:
- Excessively revealing clothing
- Saggy or baggy pants
- House attire
Ron Huery, a manager at Taste Bar + Kitchen, said the restaurant already has a similar dress code policy in place. The restaurant posted an announcement on Wednesday showing support for The Turkey Leg Hut owners' decision and said it will continue to enforce its existing dress code policy.
"Change is always going to be a little bit uncomfortable, you know? But it's necessary," Huery said. "It's because we're changing the narrative and the perspective of 'Black-owned restaurants' or 'Black-owned business.'"
The restaurant's owner, Chef Don Bowie, sent ABC13 a statement on Thursday in reference to the dress code.
"Since opening our restaurant, we have always had a dress code that we continue to enforce to all of our guests. As a business owner, I was discouraged to see the amount of backlash towards Turkey Leg Hut's decision to enforce a dress code. I can only speak for myself, but I aim to create an inclusive environment where people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy their meals. Dress codes are not new to the hospitality industry or to Houston and I hate to see a locally owned operator attacked for doing what they thought was best for their restaurant."