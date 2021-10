This Midtown restaurant says it aims to create 'inclusive environment' with dress code

Excessively revealing clothing

Saggy or baggy pants

House attire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Midtown restaurant is voicing support for The Turkey Leg Hut after it received some backlash for its new dress code policy.Over the weekend, the well-known turkey leg spot posted on its Instagram that there would be a change regarding its dress code after receiving complaints from a number of customers.Some of the following will no longer be allowed in the establishment:Ron Huery, a manager at Taste Bar + Kitchen, said the restaurant already has a similar dress code policy in place. The restaurant posted an announcement on Wednesday showing support for The Turkey Leg Hut owners' decision and said it will continue to enforce its existing dress code policy."Change is always going to be a little bit uncomfortable, you know? But it's necessary," Huery said. "It's because we're changing the narrative and the perspective of 'Black-owned restaurants' or 'Black-owned business.'"The restaurant's owner, Chef Don Bowie, sent ABC13 a statement on Thursday in reference to the dress code.