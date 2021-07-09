dress code

This Midtown restaurant says it aims to create 'inclusive environment' with dress code

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Taste Bar + Kitchen on dress code policy: 'Change is necessary'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Midtown restaurant is voicing support for The Turkey Leg Hut after it received some backlash for its new dress code policy.

Over the weekend, the well-known turkey leg spot posted on its Instagram that there would be a change regarding its dress code after receiving complaints from a number of customers.

SEE ALSO: Turkey Leg Hut releases new dress code policy, and many customers say they like it

Some of the following will no longer be allowed in the establishment:

  • Excessively revealing clothing
  • Saggy or baggy pants
  • House attire


Ron Huery, a manager at Taste Bar + Kitchen, said the restaurant already has a similar dress code policy in place. The restaurant posted an announcement on Wednesday showing support for The Turkey Leg Hut owners' decision and said it will continue to enforce its existing dress code policy.

"Change is always going to be a little bit uncomfortable, you know? But it's necessary," Huery said. "It's because we're changing the narrative and the perspective of 'Black-owned restaurants' or 'Black-owned business.'"

The restaurant's owner, Chef Don Bowie, sent ABC13 a statement on Thursday in reference to the dress code.

"Since opening our restaurant, we have always had a dress code that we continue to enforce to all of our guests. As a business owner, I was discouraged to see the amount of backlash towards Turkey Leg Hut's decision to enforce a dress code. I can only speak for myself, but I aim to create an inclusive environment where people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy their meals. Dress codes are not new to the hospitality industry or to Houston and I hate to see a locally owned operator attacked for doing what they thought was best for their restaurant."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustondress codebusinessrestaurantviral
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRESS CODE
ACLU sues Magnolia ISD over male students' hair length policy
Taste Bar + Kitchen says it'll start enforcing own dress code policy
Turkey Leg Hut's new dress code policy creates stir on social media
Teen who inspired 'CROWN Act' testifies at Texas Legislature
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News