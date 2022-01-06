Survey says Houston No. 1 in U.S. for home sales in master-planned communities

HOUSTON, Texas -- By one measure, the Houston metro area reigns as the master of master-planned communities.
According to a survey by real estate consulting firm RCLCO, one-fifth of the country's 50 top-selling master-planned communities last year are in the Houston metro area. In that category, Houston ranks first among all of the metro areas represented on the list.
Collectively, the 10 Houston-area communities in the top 50 sold 5,773 homes in 2021, according to RCLCO's data.
Continue reading post at ABC13's partners Houston CultureMap.
