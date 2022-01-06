real estate

Survey says Houston No. 1 in U.S. for home sales in master-planned communities

By John Egan
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston's real estate market reaches record levels

HOUSTON, Texas -- By one measure, the Houston metro area reigns as the master of master-planned communities.

According to a survey by real estate consulting firm RCLCO, one-fifth of the country's 50 top-selling master-planned communities last year are in the Houston metro area. In that category, Houston ranks first among all of the metro areas represented on the list.

Collectively, the 10 Houston-area communities in the top 50 sold 5,773 homes in 2021, according to RCLCO's data.

Continue reading post at ABC13's partners Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonreal estatehouston culturemapculturemap
REAL ESTATE
Houston traffic flows into 2022 as we see more freeway construction
Houston homes on the rise in prices
Mark Cuban buys entire Texas town, but what will he do with it?
House from 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' is for sale
TOP STORIES
2 bullets reportedly located on CE King High School hallway floor
At least 63 Texans accused of taking part in Capitol insurrection
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Crews search for reported missing person near Missouri City lake
New Year's resolution to get hired? Join the ABC13 job fair
24-year-old mom killed during 1st night out since son's birth
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
Show More
Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
Deputy constable involved in crash with suspected impaired driver
Astros postpone preseason FanFest indefinitely due to COVID surge
HPD unaware girl was headed to hospital when they arrived, chief says
Full RodeoHouston 2022 concert lineup finally revealed
More TOP STORIES News