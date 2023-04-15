Psychic scam victim initially paid $300 to fix personal life, wound up losing $47K, records show

Court documents state the victim hired a private investigator after determining the self-proclaimed psychic began to ignore her questions on the status of her case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A self-proclaimed psychic in Houston allegedly scammed a woman out of nearly $47,000 over three years, according to court documents.

Documents state the alleged victim found an advertisement for psychic services on social media. She contacted Theresa Sher Evans, who identified herself as "Tanya," and invited the woman to visit her home with her mother, who also claimed to be a psychic.

The victim told police she was "going through a very difficult time in her life with issues stemming from money and a prior relationship."

Evans, 48, allegedly told the victim it would cost $300 to make her love life and business successful again. She told the victim a supposed "dark energy" had been inherited from her ancestry and was plaguing her. She said if she and her mother did not rid her of the dark energy, she would "remain single and unsuccessful forever, and her children would face the same problem."

Evans allegedly told the woman on July 1, 2018 that she needed to provide her with more money and something her romantic interest had given her. When questioned, she said money was of the "highest power" and the fastest way to vanquish dark spirits. She warned that if the dark energy was not removed it would have a "daily, constant, and insidious negative effect on her life."

The alleged victim provided Evans with a bra, underwear and $36,000. She was told everything she gave to Evans and her mother was "being placed at an altar in their church in a special room that only 'their kind' were allowed to be in. She was told the money would be returned after one week when the supposed dark energy removal was completed.

However, on Aug. 1, 2018, Evans reportedly told the victim that the "dark energy was stronger" than initially thought and that she needed more money.

Later that month, the victim purchased a Ralph Lauren comforter and sheets for $323.98. She was told the bedding would be placed on the altar. She also gave Evans and her mother a Louis Vuitton wallet containing $8,000 cash that "they needed to work on." Again, the victim was told the items would eventually be returned.

Documents state in October 2018, Evans instructed the victim to obtain credit cards claiming "she would make the monthly payments as a result of anything purchased in furtherance of the alleged dark energy removal." The victim opened credit cards with Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

On Nov. 15, 2018 she was instructed to purchase two hats from Neiman Marcus for $316.65. She was told the hats would be placed at the altar. The victim told police Evans and her mother "kept telling her that they were almost finished with her case and she was their hardest client."

On Dec. 20, 2018, Evans told the woman to purchase a $500 gift card and a $1,400 pair of Christian Louboutin boots from Saks Fifth Avenue for her. She promised to make monthly payments on the items.

In January 2019, the victim told police Evans began avoiding her when she "would ask about her property or the status of her case." She said Evans ignored most of her text messages and phone calls.

By July 23, 2019, the victim told police she was struggling to make rent. She contacted Evans and received a $1,000 wire transfer.

Court documents state the victim asked Evans for her property for the next two years. She even visited Evans's house and was told she "was not there."

The victim hired Bob Nygaard, a former New York police officer turned private investigator. He presented the case to the Houston Police Department

"What you have is a vulnerable person going through a difficult time in their life who reaches out to a self-proclaimed psychic seeking answers to those problems that they have in their life," he told ABC13.

